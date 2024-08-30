Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers

Punjab Board of Revenue Senior Member Nabeel Javed said on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's Kisan Card initiative had made it easier for farmers to get seeds, fertilizers and sprays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Punjab Board of Revenue Senior Member Nabeel Javed said on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's Kisan Card initiative had made it easier for farmers to get seeds, fertilizers and sprays.

He presided over the meeting with regard to Punjab CM Kisan Card at Punjab Board of Revenue here.

He said that farmers would be able to improve produce of their crops through getting interest free loans through Kisan Card. He further said that from all over the province 760,000 farmers had given application for Kisan card and out of which the data verification of 395,226 farmers had been completed.

Nabeel Javed said that Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board, Bank of Punjab and Agriculture department had prepared a comprehensive policy under which maximum farmers of Punjab would be able to get Kisan Card.

The Punjab government was working on various projects to strengthen agriculture sector, he added.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf, Punjab Land Record Authority DG were also present.