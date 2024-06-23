Kisan Card To Be Issued Soon: Saho
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 10:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Secretary Agriculture, Government of Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Saho has said that the provincial government was going to issue Kisan Card soon to facilitate farmers.
According to a press release issued here, he said that Chief Minister Punjab, Mariam Nawaz had vowed to make farmers of Punjab province prosperous.
He said that a huge fund of Rs 150 billion had been allocated for issuance of Kisan Card across Punjab province.
“All is set to issue Kisan Card after allocation of a huge sum of Rs 150 billion by the Punjab government,” he said.
He said that under the scheme introduced by the Punjab government, 0.5 million farmers would get interest-free loans to purchase agricultural machinery and to use the money in agriculture field.
“A sum of Rs 30 billion had been earmarked for execution of the 'Green Tractor Scheme' as well as nine billion rupees for 'Agriculture Scheme', respectively,” he said.
He said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, peasants of Punjab province would get goals of progress and prosperity.
“The provincial government has vision of boosting agro-economy of the province,” he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city15 seconds ago
-
Participants of Save Gaza campaign end Islamabad sit-in10 hours ago
-
"Public Sharing Bicycle System" in Lahore10 hours ago
-
Last ritual of Sepoy Anosh observed with full military honor10 hours ago
-
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and succe ..10 hours ago
-
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock10 hours ago
-
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death a ..10 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply10 hours ago
-
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises10 hours ago
-
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister11 hours ago
-
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants11 hours ago
-
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday11 hours ago