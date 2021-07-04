Kisan Card to empower peasants financially, improve crops productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Farmers extolled incumbent government for introducing Kisan Card as it would help empower them financially and also improve crops productivity.

Farmers Rana Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Zia ul Haq and Muhammad Ashraf, residents of suburban areas of tehsil Shujabad talking to APP stated that Kisan Card was gigantic step of the incumbent government for welfare of peasants. The country's history could not present such outstanding facility for the small farmers.

Rana Muhammad Sharif maintained that he was very much excited after availing bumper production as well as handsome price against wheat crop. He added that he had sown wheat on seven acres. Sharif also informed that he had mango orchard on one acre. This time, he is receiving good production from the orchard and similarly, rate is also very much favourable, he remarked.

He stated that Kisan Card was good initiative by the incumbent government.

Muhammad Zia Ul Haq stated that the government was extending subsidy on pesticides, fertilizers, seeds and agriculture tools. He informed that he was small farmer and the Card would surely facilitate him.

Mango grower Muhammad Ashraf lauded export friendly measures of the government. The present government is properly focusing on agriculture sector. Earlier, during Ayub's regime, the agriculture was patronized, he recalled.

Rana Yasir, another farmer stated that provision of subsidy via Kisan Card was appreciable step. PTI government was making agriculture friendly policies, he stated adding that the agriculture sector remained utterly ignored for last 73 years.