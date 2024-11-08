Open Menu

Kisan Card To Revolutionize Livestock Sector: Director

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Kisan card to revolutionize livestock sector: Director

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) CM livestock kisan cards will bring about a revolution in the livestock sector, said Dr Nadeem Badar, Director Livestock.

He said here Friday that livestock farmers could avail interest-free loans for four months under the project.

They could purchase wanda, silage, mineral mixture etc from registered dealers. He said that livestock cards would be helpful for farmers to increase meat production. He asked farmers to register for the scheme as online registration continued in all the four districts Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

He said that Punjab government had allocated a sum of Rs11billion for the project

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

36 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

51 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

3 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

16 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

16 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

16 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

16 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan