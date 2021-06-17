Kisan cards distributed among growers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Agriculture Extension South Punjab, Syed Naveed Alam Thursday said that the incumbent government was utilizing all possible resources to provide relief to growers.

He expressed these views during Kisan card distribution ceremony among growers held at agriculture office.

He said that agriculture was the backbone of the country and added that country's progress inter-linked with agriculture progress.

He said that provision of Kisan cards was revolutionary step of the government and added that direct subsidy would be provided to growers on fertilizers through it.

He said that the benefits of the Kisan cards would reach to growers directly and hoped that it would also help to reduce cost of production and enhancement of crops production from which agriculture sector would make progress.

On this occasion, agriculture officials and progressive growers were also present.