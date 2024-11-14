Kisan Cards Provided To 485,000 Farmers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Thursday that till now more than 485,000 farmers had been given Kisan Cards.
He said this while briefing the Kisan Card steering committee meeting which was presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The secretary said that in last 20 days, through Kisan Card, farmers had purchased seeds and fertilizers worth Rs 18 billion.
Under kisan card a facility of purchasing agriculture inputs on interest free loan from registered dealers for cultivation of wheat had been given to farmers across the province, he added.
The meeting also discussed to give the facility of withdrawal of 30 per cent cash along with the purchase of agriculture inputs through Kisan Card.
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also directed the relevant authorities to complete the issuance process of Kisan Card at the earliest.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had ordered to increase the number of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on population growth2 minutes ago
-
Prayers for rain held across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police fully alert for security of Sikh pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews facilities at Ejaz Shaheed police lines for personnel12 minutes ago
-
SBBU Nawabshah hosts two-day expo12 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS under CM's agenda12 minutes ago
-
Terrorists deserve no leniency: Deputy Chairman Senate12 minutes ago
-
3,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive for Baba Nanak's birth anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police resolves blind murder, arrest 4 accused12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups19 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive continues peacefully amid security measures in Tank22 minutes ago
-
Measures reviewed to prevent electricity theft in Dera22 minutes ago