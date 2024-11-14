Kisan cards provided to 485,000 farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Thursday that till now more than 485,000 farmers had been given Kisan Cards.

He said this while briefing the Kisan Card steering committee meeting which was presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The secretary said that in last 20 days, through Kisan Card, farmers had purchased seeds and fertilizers worth Rs 18 billion.

Under kisan card a facility of purchasing agriculture inputs on interest free loan from registered dealers for cultivation of wheat had been given to farmers across the province, he added.

The meeting also discussed to give the facility of withdrawal of 30 per cent cash along with the purchase of agriculture inputs through Kisan Card.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also directed the relevant authorities to complete the issuance process of Kisan Card at the earliest.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had ordered to increase the number of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000.