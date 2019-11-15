UrduPoint.com
'Kisan Corner' To Be Set Up In Jumma Bazaars

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:14 PM

Kisan Corner would be setup in Jumma bazaars to provide good quality commodities in the premises on cheaper rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Kisan Corner would be setup in Jumma bazaars to provide good quality commodities in the premises on cheaper rates.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu announced this during his visit to the bazaar here Friday.

He checked standard and rates of common goods, material, fruits and vegetables and shared advises regarding getting improvement in quality of work being extended in the bazaar.

He asked requisite authority to ensure commodities' sale on an official prices and take action against creators of artificial price hiking.

He said every effort to control edibles' prices was being adopted on direction of government.

He directed Wasa authorities to ensure water drainage, especially which accumulated in different corners of Jumma bazaar.

AC city was also present on the occasion.

