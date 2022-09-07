Kisan Ettihad Pakistan pays tribute to martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman of Kisan Etihad Pakistan (KEP) Khalid Hussain Bath on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation.

The martyrs are our national heroes whose sacrifices would always be remembered, he expressed these views on Wednesday while addressing a ceremony held in a local hotel in memory of the martyrs under the auspices of Kisan Ettihad.

He said that Corps Commander Balochistan Lieutenant General Sarfaraz and his colleagues rescued the people of the areas affected by rains and floods and sacrificed their lives while providing relief to whom we paid homage.

He said that the security forces and policemen sacrificed their lives to defend the country's borders and protect the lives and property of the people was our national heroes whose sacrifices would always be remembered in golden words.

He said that 10 acres of land was being provided in Quetta for the families of Pakistan Army officers and personnel and police personnel who were martyred in Lasbela tragedy under Kisan Etihad.

Chairman KEP said that the recent floods and rains have caused widespread destruction in the country and 50 percent of agriculture has been destroyed due to which more than 70 percent of the people associated with agriculture have become unemployed.

He urged upon the Federal and provincial governments to ensure financial assistance to the victims saying that the people in the areas affected by floods and rains paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for providing rescue and relief.

Gynecologist Professor Ayesha Siddiqa paid tribute to the martyrs and said that these martyrs were our national heroes whose sacrifices would not go in vain.

She said that the country was currently going through difficult situation due to floods and rains, philanthropists should go ahead to help the victims.

Ayesha Siddiqa said that the women of Balochistan were not behind than the women of other provinces adding that the Baloch women could play their most effective role if proper opportunities were provided to them.