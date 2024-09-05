Kisan Facilitation Counters introduced to empower farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Department of Agriculture in Nankana Sahib has set up Kisan Facilitation Counters in order to enhance the convenience of farmers.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Shahkot Sana sharafat on Thursday inaugurated the counters at the local office of agriculture department, which aim to streamline the distribution of Kisan Cards.

On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the facilities, ensuring the availability of basic amenities like water, seating, and shaded areas for farmers.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he hailed the Kisan Card project as a "gift to farmers," enabling them to bypass middlemen and access benefits directly.

The Punjab government's initiative provides an interest-free loan of Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers for six months. The registration process is underway, and card distribution has begun, he further added.

The Assistant Commissioner also visited local schools to monitor teaching processes and staff attendance. Additionally, he conducted price checks in Panwan, imposing fines on shopkeepers selling items at inflated prices.

APP/kdh/378