Open Menu

Kisan Facilitation Counters Introduced To Empower Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Kisan Facilitation Counters introduced to empower farmers

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Department of Agriculture in Nankana Sahib has set up Kisan Facilitation Counters in order to enhance the convenience of farmers.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Shahkot Sana sharafat on Thursday inaugurated the counters at the local office of agriculture department, which aim to streamline the distribution of Kisan Cards.

On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the facilities, ensuring the availability of basic amenities like water, seating, and shaded areas for farmers.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he hailed the Kisan Card project as a "gift to farmers," enabling them to bypass middlemen and access benefits directly.

The Punjab government's initiative provides an interest-free loan of Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers for six months. The registration process is underway, and card distribution has begun, he further added.

The Assistant Commissioner also visited local schools to monitor teaching processes and staff attendance. Additionally, he conducted price checks in Panwan, imposing fines on shopkeepers selling items at inflated prices.

APP/kdh/378

Related Topics

Loan Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Price Nankana Sahib

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

6 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

6 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

8 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

8 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

9 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

10 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

10 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

10 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan