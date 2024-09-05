Kisan Facilitation Counters Introduced To Empower Farmers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 11:10 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Department of Agriculture in Nankana Sahib has set up Kisan Facilitation Counters in order to enhance the convenience of farmers.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Shahkot Sana sharafat on Thursday inaugurated the counters at the local office of agriculture department, which aim to streamline the distribution of Kisan Cards.
On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the facilities, ensuring the availability of basic amenities like water, seating, and shaded areas for farmers.
In an exclusive interview with APP, he hailed the Kisan Card project as a "gift to farmers," enabling them to bypass middlemen and access benefits directly.
The Punjab government's initiative provides an interest-free loan of Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers for six months. The registration process is underway, and card distribution has begun, he further added.
The Assistant Commissioner also visited local schools to monitor teaching processes and staff attendance. Additionally, he conducted price checks in Panwan, imposing fines on shopkeepers selling items at inflated prices.
APP/kdh/378
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 1.25 bln fraud: Court remands two accused in NAB custody5 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Defence Day with fervor5 minutes ago
-
No compromise on health, education: DC5 minutes ago
-
Raja Farooq Haider condoles demise of A.G. Noorani5 minutes ago
-
Chairman BoDs PESCO asked to take action against incidents of illegal grid stations takeover in KPK15 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to women's college15 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's armed forces demonstrated courage, bravery, valor on Sep 06, 1965: Mayor Karachi25 minutes ago
-
AJK President honors Pakistan's brave Armed Forces on Defence Day25 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme35 minutes ago
-
Nankana Sahib authorities gear up to evict illegal occupants and demolish unauthorized constructions35 minutes ago
-
Mushaal calls for global action on Kashmir35 minutes ago