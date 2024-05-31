‘Kisan Gathering’ Held In Mianwali:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A ‘Kisan Gathering’ was held at a private cotton factory in Wah Bachran organized by the Agriculture Extension department in connection with more cultivation cotton crop drive on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya was the chief guest of the ceremony.
Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Nawaz Malik,President Kisan Itehad Muhar Area Haji Abdul Qadir Khan,officers the Agriculture department,besides a large numbers of farmers participated in the event.
On the occasion, the DC said that the Punjab government was taking practical measures for the development of the agriculture sector.
For the betterment of country’s economy the cultivation of cotton crop is very imperative, he said.
Khalid Javed said that the farmers should pay special attention on timely care of the cotton crop.
Later,the deputy director agriculture Muhammad Nawaz Malik and officers of agriculture extension department imparted detailed awareness to the farmers regarding the cotton production technology in the ceremony.
