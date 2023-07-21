Kisan Itehad delegation meets minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Kisan Itehad led by Khalid Mehmood Khokhar called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industries and Trade SM Tanveer and discussed issues pertaining to farmers, agri research and promotion of agriculture sector on modern lines.

The delegation appreciated that the steps taken for development of the agriculture sector under the vibrant leadership of SM Tanveer would bear fruit.

The provincial minister reiterated that the chief minister was fully committed to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines and welfare of the farming community was also a priority of the Punjab government.

The agriculture sector and agro based industries promotion was an important agenda of the government, he said, The minister emphasized that payment of hardwork done by farmers was ensured to them and farmers were facilitated by increasing support prices of cotton and wheat. The farmers were provided a continuous assistance about their crops and effective measures were taken to sensitize growers about results of agricultural research.

The delegation was comprised of Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon, Salahuddin, Saeed Jafarand others.