Kisan Itehad Leader Malik Ishfaq Langrial Succumbs To Injuries

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:10 PM

Kisan Itehad leader Malik Ishfaq Langrial succumbs to injuries

Malik Ishfaq Langrial who was Finance Secretary of Kisan Itehad fell injured after Lahore police charged baton against the protesting farmers in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Malik Ishfaq Langrial, the member of Kisan Itehad, succumbed to head injury at a local hospital, the reports said.

Malik Ishfaq Langrial fell injured after Lahore police launched baton charge against the farmers protesting against the Punjab government at Thokar Niaz Baig.

The farmers expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Malik Ishfaq Langrial and demanded immediate removal of CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh.

“Malik Langrial was shifted to a local hospital after he fell seriously injured,” said the farmers, adding that but he could not survive.

The farmers had demanded that the prices of sugarcane and wheat should be increased.

