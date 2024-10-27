Kisan Ittehad demands independent commission to decide crop prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (PKI) has demanded the government constitute an independent agriculture commission to decide rates of different crops after evaluation of inputs' costs.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, PKI Chairman Khalid Khokhar said farmers always sought fair profit against their produce. He, however, lamented that they faced multiple problems due to less prices of different crops. He said that the independent agriculture commission should consist of of experts. He expressed concerns that electricity connections of peasants were being cut and it would surely affect the agricultural productivity. He expressed dismay that farmers were unable to apply fertilisers because of high prices.

The soil health had also suffered, he added. Agriculture is mainstay of country’s economy. Without improving economy, it would be difficult to maintain and promote peace, he added.

Khalid Khokhar said that new taxes were being imposed on agriculture inputs and it would damage agriculture badly. He urged the government to facilitate farmers rather than imposing new taxes on them. He demanded that the government must impose an agriculture emergency in the country.

The PKI chairman also expressed concern on continuous decline in production of cotton. Last year, agriculture sector made growth of 6.5 per cent, which was too higher if compared to other sectors including industry. He said electricity tariff was high for farmers, compared to industry.