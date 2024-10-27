Kisan Ittehad Demands Independent Commission To Decide Crop Prices
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (PKI) has demanded the government constitute an independent agriculture commission to decide rates of different crops after evaluation of inputs' costs.
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, PKI Chairman Khalid Khokhar said farmers always sought fair profit against their produce. He, however, lamented that they faced multiple problems due to less prices of different crops. He said that the independent agriculture commission should consist of of experts. He expressed concerns that electricity connections of peasants were being cut and it would surely affect the agricultural productivity. He expressed dismay that farmers were unable to apply fertilisers because of high prices.
The soil health had also suffered, he added. Agriculture is mainstay of country’s economy. Without improving economy, it would be difficult to maintain and promote peace, he added.
Khalid Khokhar said that new taxes were being imposed on agriculture inputs and it would damage agriculture badly. He urged the government to facilitate farmers rather than imposing new taxes on them. He demanded that the government must impose an agriculture emergency in the country.
The PKI chairman also expressed concern on continuous decline in production of cotton. Last year, agriculture sector made growth of 6.5 per cent, which was too higher if compared to other sectors including industry. He said electricity tariff was high for farmers, compared to industry.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur observes Oct 27 as 'Black Day', solidarity rally held1 minute ago
-
Sukkur observes Oct 27 as 'Black Day'2 minutes ago
-
AIOU releases final exam schedule for Spring 202412 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority: IG Rizvi22 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide observing Black Day today against Indian occupation32 minutes ago
-
Rising prices, other violations in ICT stir public outcry41 minutes ago
-
ICT police homicide unit arrests brother for sister’s murder41 minutes ago
-
MoIB releases special song on Kashmir Black Day41 minutes ago
-
45th PGA Annual Forum, 13th CAP-ICC kick off tomorrow41 minutes ago
-
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BRICS Summits41 minutes ago
-
DC leads rally to mark Kashmir Black day41 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends squash player Ahsan Ayaz, vows to support41 minutes ago