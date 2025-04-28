Kisan Ittehad Holds Rally Against India
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 10:42 PM
Under the banner of the Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, a protest rally was held in Jhandiali Bangla
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Under the banner of the Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, a protest rally was held in Jhandiali Bangla,
near Mian Channu, against Indian on Monday.
Leading the rally, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad leader Sajjad Hussain Nazish expressed
solidarity with Pakistan armed forces.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with
Pak Army, adding that India will face defeat on every front.
Recent Stories
Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India
Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMYP: Rana Mashhood
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 40
Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: Senator Siddiqui warns India
FBR chief directs officials to bring transparency, increase revenue
Senators condemn India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over Pahalgam incid ..
CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison
Canada votes for new government to take on Trump
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..
TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India2 minutes ago
-
Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMYP: Rana Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: Senator Siddiqui warns India2 minutes ago
-
Senators condemn India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over Pahalgam incident1 hour ago
-
CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Moh ..1 hour ago
-
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad1 hour ago
-
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs1 hour ago
-
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education1 hour ago
-
Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail1 hour ago
-
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS1 hour ago