Kisan Ittehad Holds Rally Against India

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 10:42 PM

Under the banner of the Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, a protest rally was held in Jhandiali Bangla

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Under the banner of the Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, a protest rally was held in Jhandiali Bangla,

near Mian Channu, against Indian on Monday.

Leading the rally, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad leader Sajjad Hussain Nazish expressed

solidarity with Pakistan armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with

Pak Army, adding that India will face defeat on every front.

More Stories From Pakistan