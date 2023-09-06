Open Menu

Kisan Ittehad Takes Out Rally On Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Kisan Ittehad takes out rally on Defence Day

The rally was taken out under the leadership of Kisan Ittehad Pakistan, Chairman Khalid Hussain Bat from Toor Khan Nasir Gate to celebrate Defence Day here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The rally was taken out under the leadership of Kisan Ittehad Pakistan, Chairman Khalid Hussain Bat from Toor Khan Nasir Gate to celebrate Defence Day here on Wednesday.

The participants of the rally reached B. A Mall Askari Park after marching on different highways to show solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

Addressing the participants of rally, Chairman Kisan Ittihad Pakistan Khalid Hussain Bat, Asmatullah Dummar, Mir Attaullah Long Advocate, Malik Farooq Mehtarzai, Abdul Raziq Sarangzai and others said paid tributes to martyrs of armed forces.

"The nation is proud of its brave forces, defense of the country is in strong hands, in the presence of Pakistani forces, the enemy cannot dare to look at Pakistan with a lecherous eye," they said.

On Defense Day, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and ghazis of the September 1965 Indo-Pak war, they said that the Pakistani forces had always made unparalleled sacrifices for the defense of the country.

The speakers said that today reminded us of the great martyrs and ghazis of the 1965 war who defended their borders without sacrificing their lives and by repulsing the Indian forces, their aggressive ambitions were put to rest.

They said that it was difficult to find an example in the history of the courage and bravery shown by the Pakistani forces in the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Nasir September From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Gypsy girl commits suicide

Gypsy girl commits suicide

6 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum o ..

Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

8 minutes ago
 Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full en ..

Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full enthusiasm

8 minutes ago
 Defence Day observed in DI Khan

Defence Day observed in DI Khan

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 snatchers

Police arrest 3 snatchers

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers C ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers Club

19 minutes ago
Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative for Gulf region

19 minutes ago
 ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day p ..

ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand

21 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Defence Day

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Defence Day

8 minutes ago
 10th meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice issues jo ..

10th meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice issues joint statement

13 minutes ago
 Japanese govt delegation convenes with SIFC to dis ..

Japanese govt delegation convenes with SIFC to discuss investment perspectives

13 minutes ago
 Islamabad police act swiftly to reunite missing bo ..

Islamabad police act swiftly to reunite missing boy with family

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan