Kisan Ittehad takes out rally on Defence Day

The rally was taken out under the leadership of Kisan Ittehad Pakistan, Chairman Khalid Hussain Bat from Toor Khan Nasir Gate to celebrate Defence Day here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The rally was taken out under the leadership of Kisan Ittehad Pakistan, Chairman Khalid Hussain Bat from Toor Khan Nasir Gate to celebrate Defence Day here on Wednesday.

The participants of the rally reached B. A Mall Askari Park after marching on different highways to show solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

Addressing the participants of rally, Chairman Kisan Ittihad Pakistan Khalid Hussain Bat, Asmatullah Dummar, Mir Attaullah Long Advocate, Malik Farooq Mehtarzai, Abdul Raziq Sarangzai and others said paid tributes to martyrs of armed forces.

"The nation is proud of its brave forces, defense of the country is in strong hands, in the presence of Pakistani forces, the enemy cannot dare to look at Pakistan with a lecherous eye," they said.

On Defense Day, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and ghazis of the September 1965 Indo-Pak war, they said that the Pakistani forces had always made unparalleled sacrifices for the defense of the country.

The speakers said that today reminded us of the great martyrs and ghazis of the 1965 war who defended their borders without sacrificing their lives and by repulsing the Indian forces, their aggressive ambitions were put to rest.

They said that it was difficult to find an example in the history of the courage and bravery shown by the Pakistani forces in the 1965 India-Pakistan war.