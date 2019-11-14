Kisan markets set up at Tehsil level for cheap availability of vegetables, fruits

The district administration has set up three Kisan Markets at Tehsil level to provide availability of fruits and vegetables to common man on cheap rates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has set up three Kisan Markets at Tehsil level to provide availability of fruits and vegetables to common man on cheap rates.

The markets, following the directives of provincial government, were set up each in Abbotabad, Havelian and Lora Tehsils.

The purpose of the markets was to control the prices of fruits and vegetables by ending the role of middle man, said a press release.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Kisan, the markets would be exempted from all sort of taxes particularly "Arhty" tax where farmers would sell their products directly which would provide low price fresh fruit and vegetables to the masses.

Interestingly the price difference of the local market as compared to the Kisan market was significant. According to the today's price list the price of Potato in local the market was 60 rupees while in Kisan Market it was 40, Onion 90 and Kisan market price was 70, tomato 170 and 150, similarly, the price of fruit items were also at least 10 rupees less than local market.

The cleanliness of the Kisan markets would be responsibility of the concerned Tehsil Municipal Administration and sanitation staff would also spray in the market every day.

In Tehsil Abbottabad two Kisan Markets has been established one at Model Form Services Center Missile Chowk and the second one is at Salhad.

In Tehsil Havelina the Kisan Market was established at General Bus Stand while in Lora the market was established at TMO office Lora. The Tehsil administration has directed the masses to visit the Kisan markets to purchase fresh and low price of fruit and vegetables.