Kisan package welcomed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Various sectors have welcomed the Kisan package announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and termed it historic and record in the history of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Various sectors have welcomed the Kisan package announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and termed it historic and record in the history of Pakistan.

Former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Mian Zahid Aslam said that a record amount of Rs.1800 billion was allocated for agri loans. This amount was Rs.400 billion in excessive to the amount allocated last year for this purpose which clearly indicated that the coalition government was sincere for the uplift of agriculture sector, he added.

He said that despite financial crunch, the government had taken bold step to allocate huge funds to give a quantum jump to agriculture production in addition to facilitating the farming community so that it could play its pivotal role to make Pakistan self-reliant in agriculture production.

He said the government departments negotiated with the concerned quarters to make a cut of Rs.2500 per bag in the price of DAP fertilizer. Now this commodity would be available at Rs.11250 per bag and the farmers could get benefit of Rs.58 billion under this head which would reciprocally encourage enhancement in agri production, he added.

He said the government was also importing 500,000 tons urea fertilizer to facilitate the growers. In this regard, 200,000 tons urea had already reached Pakistan whereas remaining quantity of 300,000 tons would also be imported soon. The government had negotiated with fertilizer manufacturers and succeeded in reducing its price which clearly indicated the sincerity of present government for uplift of agriculture sector, he added.

He appreciated the distribution of 1200,000 bags of certified seeds among the farming community of flood-hit area and said that this step would provide a benefit of Rs.13.20 billion because the Federal and provincial governments would bear its expenditure.

Allocation of an amount of Rs.5 billion to grant interest-free loans to the Haries of flood-hit area was also a hallmark step of present government, he said and hailed the allocation of Rs.10 billion for providing agri loans through banks. This step would make Pakistan self-reliant in addition to bring a positive socioeconomic change especially in far-flung rural areas, he added.

MPA Ali Abbas also appreciated the Kisan package and said that the government was contemplating to encourage cheap manufacturing of tractors within the country but the manufacturers were not ready. Therefore, the government decided to reduce duty tariff on the import of five-year used tractors. This step would also promote mechanized farming in the country, he added.

He appreciated the import of 2.6 million tons wheat to overcome its shortfall and said that fixation of electricity tariff at Rs.13 per unit for agri tube wells was also another hallmark step of present government.

He said the government also intended to convert agri tube wells on solar energy and in this connection the government would also provide interest-free loans to the farmers.

These basic and fundamental measures would bring a qualitative improvement in agriculture sector just within 4 months, he added.