Kisan Platform providing relief to masses: Deputy Commissioner

The Kisan Platform, set up at vegetable markets, is providing relief to masses by controlling profiteering by shopkeepers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Kisan Platform, set up at vegetable markets, is providing relief to masses by controlling profiteering by shopkeepers.

This was told by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi during his visit to the Kisan Platform at vegetable market here on Saturday morning.

He said that Kisan Platform had been set up on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He directed the administration of the Platform to provide more facilities to farmers. He said that auction session at the market should be monitored properly in order to provide relief to masses. He warned the officers that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Assistant Commissioner Zain-ul-Abedeen, Secretary Market Committee Abdul Ghaffar and other officers were also present.