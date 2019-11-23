Kisan platforms to benefit people and farmers: Usman Buzdar

Kisan platforms have been established in 31 vegetable markets of different cities of the province as per the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Kisan platforms have been established in 31 vegetable markets of different cities of the province as per the instruction of Punjab

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said Punjab government would take all possible steps to provide relief to the people.

He said setting up of Kisan platforms in 31 vegetable markets would provide ease to the citizens, adding farmers were selling their produces directly at Kisan platforms.

The CM said free of cost land had been provided to them for selling their produces directly in the market.

He said kisan platforms had been established in four vegetable market of Lahore including Badamadi Bagh, Singhpura, Multan Road and Kahna.

Similarly, facility of Kisan platforms had been provided in the vegetable markets of other cities as well including Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Sargodha, Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Sadiqabad, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh, Burewala, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Bakhar, Pakpattan, Okara, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Chichawatni and Talagang.

The chief minister said people were getting vegetables at reasonable rates due to this initiative of the government.

Price-hike and artificial increase in the rates of vegetables, fruits and pulses would not be tolerated at all, he maintained.