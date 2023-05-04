UrduPoint.com

Kisan Training Camp Organised In Rangpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Kisan training camp organised in Rangpur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Kisan training camp was organised at sub-tehsil Rangpur of district Muzaffargarh like other ruler places 'as per the vision of CM Punjab'.

According to an agricultural department source, modern ways of cultivation with reaping healthy crops were taught in the program attended by a large number of growers hailing across the region.

Agricultural officer of Rangpur, Zahid Farooq pressed on farmers to keep in contact with an agricultural officer to boost per-acre cultivation in their fields.

He said committees were being constituted at the village level with regard to the cotton awareness drive.

He advised them to complete cultivation by approved seeds of cotton cultivation by the 31st of May to reap the desired result.

