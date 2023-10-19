KISE Special children, among others to celebrate 76th Founding Day of AJK on Oct. 24

MIRPUR (AJK) : Oct 19 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Oct, 2023) Besides all sections of the masses, special children of AJK have designed programmes to celebrate 76th founding day of government of the State of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on October 24 in a befitting manner with the renewal of pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till its logical end - besides to lend all of due contributions for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory.

Kashmir Institute of Special education (KISE) , a world fame institute for rehabilitation of special persons in AJK, will host a grand ceremony at its Educational Complex to mark the day with great enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of the pledge to continue all out individual and collective endeavours to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end, said Dr. Amjad Ansari, Founder head of the Institution, housing over hundreds of special children in educational and rehabilitation complex.

Dr. Ansari told APP here on Thursday that this year too, the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government was being observed when India, through her shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act of August 5, 2019 scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of right of self determination to the people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny, under the auspices of the United Nations.

Special ceremonies will be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with simplicity.

The speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. Besides ‘Fateh’ will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, as well as for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who (Kashmiris) had attached their destiny with it.

In Mirpur special ceremonies to observe the Foundation Day of AJK government, will be hosted under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations under the fold of the National Events Organizing Committee on October 24.

The ceremonies will be hosted in most impressive manner to mark the founding day of the AJK government, established on October 24, 1947. Besides social and political workers and government employees besides people from all sections of the society will attend.

