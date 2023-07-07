Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Office Spokesperson says Pakistan is in receipt of the Award of the Court of Arbitration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2023) The Court of Arbitration at The Hague has upheld its competence and determined that it will now move forward to address the issues in disputes between Pakistan and India concerning the Kishenganga and Ratle Hydroelectric Projects.

Responding to media queries regarding the decision announced by the Court of Arbitration in The Hague, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan is in receipt of the Award of the Court of Arbitration.

The Spokesperson said the Indus Waters Treaty is a foundational agreement between Pakistan and India on water sharing.

She said Pakistan remains fully committed to the Treaty’s implementation, including its dispute settlement mechanism.

She further said we hope that India would also implement the Treaty in good faith”.