Kishori for making best efforts for welfare of people irrespective of race, religion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Monday said the provincial government was taking best possible steps for the welfare of people of the province irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

He was taking to Sindh Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Aajez Damrah, who called on him and discussed many public and political issues.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal's son Karan Hari Ram, who is PPP local leader in Mirpurkhas, was also present.

He also reiterated that work the on-going development schemes would be further intensified so that its fruits could reach the people as soon as possible, said an official statement.

Earlier, the minister also met delegations from different areas including those from his constituency PS-47 Mirpurkhas.

He listened to the problems of the people and issued on-the-spot directives for their resolution.