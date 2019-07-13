Kishori grieved over loss of lives in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for food and Minorities Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal has expressed deep grief over the loss of 10 precious lives in collision between bus and Qingqi rickshaw near Shahpur Chakar in Sanghar district.

In a condolence message on Saturday, he said the provincial government stands with affected families and assured that best medical facilities would be provided to injured persons.

It may be mentioned here that 10 people were killed and 20 others sustained injures in road accident near Shahpur Chakar.