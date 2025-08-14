Open Menu

Kishwar Naheed Salutes Heroes Of Independence, Urges Nation To Uphold Their Legacy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Renowned poet Kishwar Naheed Thursday paid great tribute to Pakistan’s forefathers, recalling their courageous struggle and sacrifices that led to the country’s independence and urging everyone to remember their legacy and continue striving for the nation’s progress.

In an exclusive video message with a state-run news channel on the eve of Independence Day, renowned poet Kishwar Naheed recalled the harrowing times of sacrifice during the struggle for Pakistan’s freedom.

She highlighted the brutal oppression faced by the people, where young girls were taken away and boys were killed in cold blood. Her poignant words served as a solemn reminder of the immense price paid for independence.

Kishwar Naheed also shed light on the challenges faced by officials, poets and journalists during those turbulent times.

Many endured severe hardships, including the lack of basic facilities such as chairs and writing materials, yet their determination to document and inspire the movement never wavered, she said, adding, their resilience played a crucial role in keeping the spirit of freedom alive despite overwhelming adversity.

Concluding her message, Kishwar urged the nation to honor the sacrifices of these brave individuals by remaining united and committed to the values upon which Pakistan was founded.

She emphasized that remembering this painful history is essential to building a future grounded in justice, freedom and peace.

