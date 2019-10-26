UrduPoint.com
Kissan Board For Starting Sugarcane Crushing Season From Nov 15

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:05 PM

The Kissan Board has demanded the government for starting sugarcane crushing season from November 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : The Kissan board has demanded the government for starting sugarcane crushing season from November 15.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Vice-President Kissan Board Punjab Mian Rehan also demanded for increase in support price of sugarcane from Rs 180 to Rs 300 per maund.

In this regard, Kissan Board has dispatched its recommendation to the Punjab government, he said.

He said that prices of all agriculture inputs like fertilizer, diesel and pesticides have been increased; therefore, increase in sugarcane price has become imperative.

