Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute to martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Kissan board Pakistan (KBP) President Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chadhar paid glowing tribute to all martyrs on Thursday for rendering sacrifices for integrity of the country.

Talking to the media here after presiding over a meeting held in conection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, he said that country's survival was just because of sacrifices of martyrs of Pak Army, police and law-enforcement agencies.

He also urged the government to pay special attention for redressing problems of farming community and revising the agriculture policies.

He said that strengthening of agriculture sector was vital for ensuring prosperity in the country.

The KBP office-bearers attended the meeting.