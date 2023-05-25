UrduPoint.com

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) Pays Glowing Tribute To Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute to martyrs

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) President Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chadhar paid glowing tribute to all martyrs on Thursday for rendering sacrifices for integrity of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Kissan board Pakistan (KBP) President Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chadhar paid glowing tribute to all martyrs on Thursday for rendering sacrifices for integrity of the country.

Talking to the media here after presiding over a meeting held in conection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, he said that country's survival was just because of sacrifices of martyrs of Pak Army, police and law-enforcement agencies.

He also urged the government to pay special attention for redressing problems of farming community and revising the agriculture policies.

He said that strengthening of agriculture sector was vital for ensuring prosperity in the country.

The KBP office-bearers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Media All Government

Recent Stories

Frontline Heroes Office commends Emirates Red Cres ..

Frontline Heroes Office commends Emirates Red Crescent&#039;s Hajj initiative fo ..

3 minutes ago
 Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi opens ACRES 2023

Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi opens ACRES 2023

3 minutes ago
 Shurooq announces &#039;Ajwan&#039; residential pr ..

Shurooq announces &#039;Ajwan&#039; residential project on Khorfakkan&#039;s eas ..

3 minutes ago
 Gazprom Calls Reports on Management Transfer of Tu ..

Gazprom Calls Reports on Management Transfer of Turkish Botas Company Untrue

1 minute ago
 Aslam Gill pays homage to Shuhada, Ghazis

Aslam Gill pays homage to Shuhada, Ghazis

1 minute ago
 NATO, Ukraine Hold Meeting of Joint Commission to ..

NATO, Ukraine Hold Meeting of Joint Commission to Discuss Assistance to Kiev

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.