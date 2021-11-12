UrduPoint.com

Kissan Card Launched In Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department has launched Kissan Card in Upper Chitral on Friday.

A ceremony in this regard held at Boni with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Upper Chitral, Mohammad Ali as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Upper Chitral said that all available resources would be utilized for the development of the agriculture sector to turn the area into a fruit-zone and increase the production of farmers to maximum level and their income as well.

He further directed the repairing of the faulty tractors of the Farm Services Centre with immediate effect to facilitate farmers in leveling their land.

