Open Menu

Kissan Card Loan Recipients Urged To Repay At Punjab Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Kissan Card loan recipients urged to repay at Punjab Bank

Field Officer of the Agriculture Department Sambrial Liaquat Ali has said that those who have received interest-free loan from Kissan Card should deposit the due amount at any nearby branch of Punjab Bank as soon as possible

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Field Officer of the Agriculture Department Sambrial Liaquat Ali has said that those who have received interest-free loan from Kissan Card should deposit the due amount at any nearby branch of Punjab Bank as soon as possible.

He expressed these views in a message to Kissan Card holders.

The official said that money could also be transferred through interbank transfer or Raast ID. He said under the Chief Minister's campaign Kissan Khushhal Punjab Khushhal, Kissan Card holders who deposited interest-free loan amount before April 30 will be provided interest-free loan again from May 1.

He said that for any guidance regarding agriculture, contact the Agriculture Helpline 17000-0800.

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan