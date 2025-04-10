Kissan Card Loan Recipients Urged To Repay At Punjab Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:23 PM
Field Officer of the Agriculture Department Sambrial Liaquat Ali has said that those who have received interest-free loan from Kissan Card should deposit the due amount at any nearby branch of Punjab Bank as soon as possible
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Field Officer of the Agriculture Department Sambrial Liaquat Ali has said that those who have received interest-free loan from Kissan Card should deposit the due amount at any nearby branch of Punjab Bank as soon as possible.
He expressed these views in a message to Kissan Card holders.
The official said that money could also be transferred through interbank transfer or Raast ID. He said under the Chief Minister's campaign Kissan Khushhal Punjab Khushhal, Kissan Card holders who deposited interest-free loan amount before April 30 will be provided interest-free loan again from May 1.
He said that for any guidance regarding agriculture, contact the Agriculture Helpline 17000-0800.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight22 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package22 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik31 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP31 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured31 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan31 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad31 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners32 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar32 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide41 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday42 minutes ago