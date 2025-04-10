Kissan Card loan recipients urged to repay at Punjab Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Field Officer of the Agriculture Department Sambrial Liaquat Ali has said that those who have received interest-free loan from Kissan Card should deposit the due amount at any nearby branch of Punjab Bank as soon as possible.

He expressed these views in a message to Kissan Card holders.

The official said that money could also be transferred through interbank transfer or Raast ID. He said under the Chief Minister's campaign Kissan Khushhal Punjab Khushhal, Kissan Card holders who deposited interest-free loan amount before April 30 will be provided interest-free loan again from May 1.

He said that for any guidance regarding agriculture, contact the Agriculture Helpline 17000-0800.