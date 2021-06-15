'Kissan cards, a revolutionary step of govt'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government is playing an active role for welfare of farmers and resolving their issues on a priority basis for promotion of the agriculture sector.

These views were expressed by PTI leader Ch Taimoor Ali Khan while distributing Kissan cards among farmers at the office of Assistant Director Extension Mansoor Ahmed in tehsil Jarranwalaon Tuesday.

He said that the issuance of kissan cards among farmers was a revolutionary measure of the incumbent government towards welfare of farmers.