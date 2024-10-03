Kissan cards distributed among farmers

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Kissan relief cards are being distributed among farmers under “Chief Minister Kissan Card” program in all over the tehsil.

A training session for fertilizer dealers to use the cards here on Thursday was arranged under the chair of Assistant Commissioner (AC), Muhammad Naveed Haider.

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Chaudhry Muhammad Yusuf was also present on the occasion.

