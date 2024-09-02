Kissan Cards Distribution Centre Set Up In City
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A center for the distribution of Punjab Kissan Card has been set up in tehsil Sialkot.
Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Jawahar Ali said the distribution
center had been established in the office of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension)
Sialkot.
He said that farmers holding Kissan Card would be eligible to get benefit from Green
Tractor Scheme and other subsidy schemes of the Punjab Government.
The Assistant Director said that farmer would have to write PKC from the mobile
phone with the SIM in his name and send it to 8070 with his National Identity Card
number.
Eligible farmers will receive Kissan card from concerned tehsil branch of the
Agriculture Extension Department, he added.
He appealed to the farmers to register by sending a message to 8070 so that
they could benefit from the subsidies of the Agriculture Department.
