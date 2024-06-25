Kissan Centers to be operational from July 1 at grain markets

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari Tuesday inaugurated a Kissan Sahulat Center at foodgrain market in Khanewal and announced that the facility would be functional at all the four foodgrain markets in the district from July 1, 2024 to provide agriculture implements to farmers at low price.

DC said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz provided the facility to farmers in the cotton zone to enable them get pesticides at low price, fertilizetrs at control price besides advisory services at the advisory counters of the Kissan Sahulat Centers.

Agriculture officials, dealers and farmers were present in the meeting.

