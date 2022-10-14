UrduPoint.com

Kissan Convention To Sensitize Farmers On Profitable Wheat Technology

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Kissan Convention to sensitize farmers on profitable wheat technology

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi would attend a day long Kissan Convention as special guest at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Saturday to enlighten the farmers on how to achieve good wheat production to win good profits and ensure food security in the country.

Director General Agriculture extension Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali, Director Agriculture Information Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, agriculture experts besides a large number of farmers would attend the day long proceedings.

Experts would deliver lectures to enlighten farmers on modern production technology of wheat, facilities and guidelines being extended by the government to farmers to make wheat highly profitable food crop, CCRI Multan spokesman said in a statement.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Punjab Agriculture Jahanian Cotton Government Wheat

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

2 minutes ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

7 minutes ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

31 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

40 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

47 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.