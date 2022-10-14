Kissan Convention to sensitize farmers on profitable wheat technology

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi would attend a day long Kissan Convention as special guest at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Saturday to enlighten the farmers on how to achieve good wheat production to win good profits and ensure food security in the country.

Director General Agriculture extension Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali, Director Agriculture Information Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, agriculture experts besides a large number of farmers would attend the day long proceedings.

Experts would deliver lectures to enlighten farmers on modern production technology of wheat, facilities and guidelines being extended by the government to farmers to make wheat highly profitable food crop, CCRI Multan spokesman said in a statement.