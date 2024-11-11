Kissan Conventions Being Held To Improve Wheat Acreage, Yield
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) District government officials are reaching out to farmers at all villages holding conventions where farmers are being sensitized on importance of bringing more area under wheat cultivation and how to maximize production.
Punjab parliamentary secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif and deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari led a team of officials and agriculture experts to Chak-4AH in Khanewal where they addressed a large gathering of farmers at a convention. The deputy commissioner apprized farmers of the importance of cultivating the country’s most important food crop which he added can bring food self-sufficiency not only to the farmers’ families and the overall country but also prove to be a source of earnings.
Agriculture officials including director agriculture extension Shahzad Sabir, deputy director Muhammad Iqbal, and others informed the farmers about profitable technology interventions and assured them that there would be no dearth of fertilizers and its availability at the control price would be ensured at all cost.
The Punjab parliamentary secretary said that provincial government has introduced many revolutionary initiatives for farmers from Kissan Cards to Green Tractors and appealed to farmers to put their energies into wheat cultivation to enable Pakistan get bumper production.
