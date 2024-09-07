Kissan Ittehad Calls For 'agriculture Emergency' Amid Growing Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Khokhar has urged the government to declare an agriculture emergency in the country to address the sector's mounting challenges and uplift the living standards of the farming community.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he highlighted the rising cost of production, low crop prices, and the adverse impacts of climate change as the key threats facing farmers. He expressed concerns over remarkable decline in cotton production, a vital cash crop for Pakistan. He warned that the slump in cotton output would inevitably impact the textile industry. "Agriculture is the backbone of our economy," he said, fearing that the upcoming wheat season could also see a decline in its yield.
The Kissan Ittehad chairman regretted that political leaders had failed to provide necessary attention and support to the sector. He demanded the government ensure timely sale and payment for sugarcane crop. He urged swift action to resolve the issue of unpaid dues owed by sugar mills, which he estimated at Rs 20 billion. "Farmers need immediate relief, and these payments should be made without further delay," he stressed.
Khokhar also raised alarm over the cost of electricity for agricultural use, which he said had surged to nearly Rs 60 to 70 per unit.
This, he pointed out, was higher than the rate offered to industries, which stands at Rs 48 per unit. "For the first time in our history, electricity for agriculture is more expensive than for industry," he lamented, urging the government to restore farmers' confidence by addressing these disparities.
Khokhar proposed a national dialogue on agriculture, inviting stakeholders from across the political spectrum to engage in discussions aimed at resolving the sector’s pressing issues. He warned that if left unaddressed, the agriculture sector could face negative growth in the coming year, citing the 6.5pc growth achieved last year as a contrast to current trends.
Khokhar welcomed the initiative to cultivate 1.5 million acres of barren land, hinting that countries like China have seen collaborations in agriculture. "food security is becoming a critical issue, and transforming barren land into fertile fields is crucial for our future," he added.
In response to a question, Khokhar highlighted the depletion of organic matter in Pakistani soil, calling for urgent measures to restore soil health and ensure sustainable farming practices.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC lifts ban on affiliation & allows Urdu University grant affiliation to colleges in undergraduate ..2 minutes ago
-
14 'criminals' held along with arms12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today49 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, trailer & 35 million recovered52 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, trailer & 35 million recovered1 hour ago
-
Justajoo foundation distributes mosquito nets Shahdadpur1 hour ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for thwarting terrorist attack on FC HQ in Mohmand1 hour ago
-
Catering services in high demand as Milad (P.B.U.H) celebrations intensify1 hour ago
-
Catering services in high demand as Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations intensify1 hour ago
-
President commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on FC HQ2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 230,300 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of electricity suspension in Civil hospital2 hours ago