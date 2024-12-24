Open Menu

Kissan Ittehad Chairman Demands To Increase Rates Of Crop

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Kissan Ittehad Chairman demands to increase rates of crop

Chairman Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Hussain Bath on Wednesday demanded to increase in the rates of crops to save the agriculture sectors as the agriculture production has already been declined due to high cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Hussain Bath on Wednesday demanded to increase in the rates of crops to save the agriculture sectors as the agriculture production has already been declined due to high cost.

“The mill owners are looting farmers with both hands as the Sugar Mills Association announced to buy sugarcane at the rate of 400 per maund, while the mills are buying at 300 to 325 rupees per maund and losses are being borne by the farmers,” a press release said.

The cost of production of crops has already increased due to the increase in the price of urea fertilizer which was available for Rs4000 now it is now available for 4600 while the rate of DAP fertilizer has also been increased upto Rs12000 rupees per sack, he added, saying that the cost of electricity was increased from Rs300 to Rs2000 rupees per hour.

He appealed govt to intervene in the matter and fixed the rate of crops concerning the cost incurred in the yielding of crops.Chairman further demanded to increase the rate of wheat up to 4 to 5 thousand rupees per maund and the price of sugarcane up to four hundred rupees per maund.

Related Topics

Electricity Agriculture Buy Bath Price From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

11 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

11 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

22 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

26 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

31 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

31 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

31 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

31 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

39 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan