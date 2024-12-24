Kissan Ittehad Chairman demands to increase rates of crop

Chairman Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Hussain Bath on Wednesday demanded to increase in the rates of crops to save the agriculture sectors as the agriculture production has already been declined due to high cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Hussain Bath on Wednesday demanded to increase in the rates of crops to save the agriculture sectors as the agriculture production has already been declined due to high cost.

“The mill owners are looting farmers with both hands as the Sugar Mills Association announced to buy sugarcane at the rate of 400 per maund, while the mills are buying at 300 to 325 rupees per maund and losses are being borne by the farmers,” a press release said.

The cost of production of crops has already increased due to the increase in the price of urea fertilizer which was available for Rs4000 now it is now available for 4600 while the rate of DAP fertilizer has also been increased upto Rs12000 rupees per sack, he added, saying that the cost of electricity was increased from Rs300 to Rs2000 rupees per hour.

He appealed govt to intervene in the matter and fixed the rate of crops concerning the cost incurred in the yielding of crops.Chairman further demanded to increase the rate of wheat up to 4 to 5 thousand rupees per maund and the price of sugarcane up to four hundred rupees per maund.