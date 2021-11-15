UrduPoint.com

Kissan Ittehad Delegation Calls On Chief Minister Punjab; Laud PTI's Farmer-friendly Policies

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:22 PM

Kissan Ittehad delegation calls on Chief Minister Punjab; laud PTI's farmer-friendly policies

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to finalize comprehensive recommendations to resolve farmers' problems at the earliest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to finalize comprehensive recommendations to resolve farmers' problems at the earliest.

Chief Minister discussed farmers welfare programmes with a delegation of Kissan Ittehad, led by Khalid Khokhar, which called on him here at his office on Monday.

CM's Adviser Hanif Pitafi, secretaries of agriculture, food, industries, irrigation departments, board of Revenue's member (colonies), cane commissioner and others were also present.

The Chief Minister said that minimum sugarcane price has been fixed at Rs 225 per 40 kg as crushing season has started in Punjab, and assured that sugarcane farmers will be given full reward for their hard work as millers have been bound to issue authenticated receipts to sugarcane farmers.

He warned that strict action will be taken in case of water theft in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and other areas,adding that the Punjab government was giving Rs 11 billion subsidy on DAP fertilizer.

CM said that effective measures will be taken for timely provision of fertilizers to farmers and farmers' reservation will be addressed.

A policy would be devised and presented before the cabinet about the use of land for fish farming in Muzaffargarh, he added.

Usman Buzdar vowed that government will continue to protect farmers' rights and more facilities will be provided to increase crops' produce.

On the occasion, Khalid Khokhar appreciated government's policies for agriculture sector, and hoped that these will lead to a green revolution in Punjab. He lauded that the PTI government was giving full reward to farmers for their hard work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture Rahim Yar Khan Lead Price Bahawalnagar Muzaffargarh Government Cabinet Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ukraine's New Defense Chief to Meet Austin in Wash ..

Ukraine's New Defense Chief to Meet Austin in Washington This Week - Reports

6 seconds ago
 RPOs/DPOs coordination with Punjab Bar Council to ..

RPOs/DPOs coordination with Punjab Bar Council to be improved to resolve lawyers ..

5 minutes ago
 Rector IIUI clarifies HEC's report on universities ..

Rector IIUI clarifies HEC's report on universities poor performance

5 minutes ago
 Indonesia wants boost to bilateral economic ties: ..

Indonesia wants boost to bilateral economic ties: CG

5 minutes ago
 Portfolios assigned to MPAs of Balochistan

Portfolios assigned to MPAs of Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Macron Changed Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to ..

Macron Changed Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.