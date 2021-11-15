Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to finalize comprehensive recommendations to resolve farmers' problems at the earliest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to finalize comprehensive recommendations to resolve farmers' problems at the earliest.

Chief Minister discussed farmers welfare programmes with a delegation of Kissan Ittehad, led by Khalid Khokhar, which called on him here at his office on Monday.

CM's Adviser Hanif Pitafi, secretaries of agriculture, food, industries, irrigation departments, board of Revenue's member (colonies), cane commissioner and others were also present.

The Chief Minister said that minimum sugarcane price has been fixed at Rs 225 per 40 kg as crushing season has started in Punjab, and assured that sugarcane farmers will be given full reward for their hard work as millers have been bound to issue authenticated receipts to sugarcane farmers.

He warned that strict action will be taken in case of water theft in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and other areas,adding that the Punjab government was giving Rs 11 billion subsidy on DAP fertilizer.

CM said that effective measures will be taken for timely provision of fertilizers to farmers and farmers' reservation will be addressed.

A policy would be devised and presented before the cabinet about the use of land for fish farming in Muzaffargarh, he added.

Usman Buzdar vowed that government will continue to protect farmers' rights and more facilities will be provided to increase crops' produce.

On the occasion, Khalid Khokhar appreciated government's policies for agriculture sector, and hoped that these will lead to a green revolution in Punjab. He lauded that the PTI government was giving full reward to farmers for their hard work.