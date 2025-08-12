Open Menu

Kissan Ittehad Demands Action Against Corrupt Mafia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Kissan Ittehad demands action against corrupt mafia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Central Chairman of Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Hussain Bath, on Tuesday demanded action against corruption mafia of agriculture, urging to public the agriculture scandal report.

During a press conference at National Press Club, he emphasized that a few years earlier wheat, sugar, cotton and rice scandals were exposed, but later no progress.

He demanded elimination of taxes on farmers.

