Kissan Ittehad Demands Announcement Of Policy On Wheat, Sugarcane
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Chairman Khalid Khokhar urged the government to announce
wheat and sugarcane policy at the earliest.
Seaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the cost of production increased
manifold and farmers were in state of confusion. The government should announce wheat policy
to address farmers concerns, he added.
Khalid Khokhar observed that food security was a global issue. Experts termed it more essential than border security even, he remarked.
The chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad observed that there was remarkable decline in the production of cotton which was nearly 64 per cent.
Commenting reasons behind low production, Khalid Khokhar stated that cost of production, climate change and low return against produce were basic reason behind the decline of the white gold.
Khalid Khokhar maintained that the government should ensure forensic audit of farmers’ bills. The farmers were ready to pay but there should be transparent audit of bills for farmers’ satisfaction, he added.
The chairman Kissan Ittehad also feared that fish production was also facing numerous issues
particularly due to climate change.
About sugarcane, he demanded the issuance of pending payments to growers which was
nearly Rs 20 billions.
Responding to a query, he appreciated sowing of wheat on government land available
in different areas.
To another query about long term solution for agriculture, he proposed 10 years policy to develop agriculture on sustainable footing.
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more cops removed from service in Bannu2 minutes ago
-
One Killed, several injured in accident on Karachi's M-9 Motorway2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Quetta barber shop2 minutes ago
-
Women's week celebrated at Girls' College in Lower Dir22 minutes ago
-
IRSA's technical committee to meet on Thursday to assess water availability for Rabi season 202432 minutes ago
-
DC for implementation over micro-plan of anti-polio drive32 minutes ago
-
KIIR leader calls Indian elections in IIOJK an attempt to mislead international opinion32 minutes ago
-
Elections cannot replace resolution process for Kashmir dispute: Mirwaiz32 minutes ago
-
1.2mn children enrolled in KP32 minutes ago
-
AC fines farmer for burning crop residue in Nowshera Virkan32 minutes ago
-
Railways offer 50 percent concession for disable persons in trains fare42 minutes ago
-
UNICEF team meets KP health advisor; assures support in health sector1 hour ago