Kissan Ittehad Hails Promotion Of General Asim Munir As Field Marshal
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) President of Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar welcomed the government’s decision to promote General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, praising Field Marshal Asim Munir for his outstanding capabilities and steadfast commitment to the defence of the nation.
Speaking at a press conference held at the National Press Club here Thursday, Khokhar paid tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir on behalf of the entire Kissan Ittehad community. He lauded Field Marshal aMunir’s leadership, stating that it has not only countered threats from India but also elevated the global standing of Pakistan’s green passport.
"Kashmir is our jugular vein and water is our red line," Khokhar said, adding that "Any attempt by India to disrupt Pakistan’s water supply will have severe consequences as water is a matter of life and death for every citizen."
He further stated that the nation feels secure due to the bravery and dedication of the Pakistan Army, who continue to protect the country’s borders and sovereignty.
Recent Stories
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parents of ‘drug addict student’ thrash school incharge56 seconds ago
-
VC reiterates strong commitment to development of Jehlum Valley campus1 minute ago
-
Kissan Ittehad hails promotion of General Asim Munir as Field Marshal1 minute ago
-
Syed Noor announces Seraiki film production soon1 minute ago
-
Ground breaking ceremony of Public Facilitation Centre at SC held11 minutes ago
-
Minister commends Secretary Housing on his retirement11 minutes ago
-
Azma flays PTI founder for refusing polygraph test for 3rd time11 minutes ago
-
APHC celebrates Pakistan's big victory over India11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to get world-class public library in F-9 Park11 minutes ago
-
U.S. Acting Ambassador discusses bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities with KP Governor11 minutes ago
-
Information Technology Center for orphaned boys & girls inaugurated in Mirpur-AJK21 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam distributes 2,983 laptops, 2,491 scholarships in Sargodha21 minutes ago