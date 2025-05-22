Open Menu

Kissan Ittehad Hails Promotion Of General Asim Munir As Field Marshal

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) President of Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar welcomed the government’s decision to promote General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, praising Field Marshal Asim Munir for his outstanding capabilities and steadfast commitment to the defence of the nation.

Speaking at a press conference held at the National Press Club here Thursday, Khokhar paid tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir on behalf of the entire Kissan Ittehad community. He lauded Field Marshal aMunir’s leadership, stating that it has not only countered threats from India but also elevated the global standing of Pakistan’s green passport.

"Kashmir is our jugular vein and water is our red line," Khokhar said, adding that "Any attempt by India to disrupt Pakistan’s water supply will have severe consequences as water is a matter of life and death for every citizen."

He further stated that the nation feels secure due to the bravery and dedication of the Pakistan Army, who continue to protect the country’s borders and sovereignty.

