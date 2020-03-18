Kissan Ittehad postpones Farmers Convention due to coronavirus threat

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (APKI) cancelled All Pakistan Farmers Convention, scheduled to be held on March 29, at Minar e Pakistan, Lahore

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (APKI) cancelled All Pakistan Farmers Convention, scheduled to be held on March 29, at Minar e Pakistan, Lahore.

The convention was cancelled following threat of Coronavirus, said central information secretary APKI Muhammad Rizwan Rana in a statement here on Wednesday.

The new scheduled will be issued later, he informed.