Kissan Ittehad Postpones Farmers Convention Due To Coronavirus Threat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:59 PM

Kissan Ittehad postpones Farmers Convention due to coronavirus threat

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (APKI) cancelled All Pakistan Farmers Convention, scheduled to be held on March 29, at Minar e Pakistan, Lahore.

The convention was cancelled following threat of Coronavirus, said central information secretary APKI Muhammad Rizwan Rana in a statement here on Wednesday.

The new scheduled will be issued later, he informed.

