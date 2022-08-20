UrduPoint.com

Kissan Ittehad Urges Govt To Reduce Electricity Tariff, Agricultural Inputs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad demanded the government to reduce electricity tariff and prices of inputs as it was damaging the country's agriculture sector

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Kissan Ittehad demanded the government to reduce electricity tariff and prices of inputs as it was damaging the country's agriculture sector.

President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar along with hundreds of farmers staged a demonstration protest outside the local press club on Saturday.

Addressing the farmers, he remarked that the farmers were unable to pay electricity bills.

Similarly, the prices of agricultural inputs are witnessing an upward trend. The recent rainy spell and floods played havoc with cotton and other crops.

Khokhar called for immediate steps to save agriculture from devastation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Electricity Agriculture Cotton From Government

