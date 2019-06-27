UrduPoint.com
Kissan Ittehad Withdraws Protest Call After Meeting With Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:26 PM

Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad took back its call of protest which was going to be launched on 1st of July in the whole Province because of the assurance given to them by Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad took back its call of protest which was going to be launched on 1st of July in the whole Province because of the assurance given to them by Governor Punjab Ch.

Muhammad Sarwar.Central Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chaudhry Anwar along with other representatives and members of Kissan Ittehad had a meeting with Governor Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday.The delegation informed him about the problems, the farmers have been facing.

On listening to their problems, Governor Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar assured them of the timely solution of their problems upon which they took back their protest call being launched on 1st of July.Governor Punjab said that Federal and Provincial Governments are working collaboratively to work out the problems of farmers on priority basis such as the payment of dues pending from Sugar Mills and provision of the pesticides.

Emergency steps will be taken to ensure the timely solution of these problems. Maximum relief shall be provided to farmers after which Pakistan Kissan Ittehad took back its call of protest being launched on 1st of July in the whole Province.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar said that the role of farmers in uplifting the economy of the country cannot be neglected. He added that the government will provide subsidy to farmers on electricity, pesticides and other things in their relief package.

