Kissan market in Multan to benefit growers

(@imziishan)

Kissan market would be set up here on three acre land at Sameejaabad area where fertilizers and pesticides would be provided on controlled rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Kissan market would be set up here on three acre land at Sameejaabad area where fertilizers and pesticides would be provided on controlled rates.

Formal work to set up Kissan Market here was started on the direction of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar after marking the requisite land here on Tuesday,said AC City Abida Farid.She said the land was owned by water canal department and adjacent to vegetable market.

After this development local farmers would be able to buy and sell their agri-produce as per approved rates and at market value. District government would ensure provision of all facilities in the market to boost agriculture sector across the region,it was said.

Only registered farmers would hire shops here,she said."The decision to setup Kissan market was made during meeting arranged between Prime Minister Imran Khan and representatives of Kissan Itehad", she remarked.