Kissan package to pave way for bumper wheat crop: Ejaz Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan business Forum Lahore President and Executive Committee Member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer has expressed the hope that the Kissan package, announced by the government, will pave the way for a bumper wheat crop in the country this year.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that the government had taken a timely step to avert any food crisis in the wake of the havoc played by the recent floods in different parts of the country.

He said there was an urgent need to evolve a mechanism which could ensure reaching of subsidies to the growers on time without any leakage.

He said that the Kissan package reflected the government commitment to boost the agriculture sector. The government had realised the emergency Pakistani agricultural sector was facing due to the recent floods, heavy rains and climate change threats, he added.

Ejaz Tanvir expressed the hope that the package would not prove to be only an announcement and each and every penny of the package would be utilised for changing the dynamics of country's agriculture, leading to multiplying the production of different crops and bringing prosperity in the lives of growers and the rural folk.