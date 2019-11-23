'Kissan Platform' in Punjab to help get fresh veges at lower rates :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab government has established 'Kissan Platform' at 31 vegetable markets all over the province which would help provide fresh vegetables to masses at affordable rates.

In a statement, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said 32 model bazaars have also been set up in different cities in the province to facilitate growers so that they could sell their agricultural produce without paying market fee and commission.

He said these platforms would resolve the longstanding challenges faced by the Pakistani farmers through a suite of digital solutions that improve their access to information, financial resources and market besides enhancing supply chain efficiency, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said growers would sell their produce directly to consumers at the Kissan Platform which would be helpful for consumers to get fresh vegetables at comparatively lower rates.