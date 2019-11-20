UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Kissan Platforms' To Be Set Up In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:38 PM

'Kissan Platforms' to be set up in Sialkot

Punjab government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to set up model agriculture markets in the province with an estimated cost of Rs 21.27 billion with the objective to weed out the role of middle man

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to set up model agriculture markets in the province with an estimated cost of Rs 21.27 billion with the objective to weed out the role of middle man.

Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Wednesday that model markets would set up to facilitate growers so that they could sell their agricultural produce without paying market fee and commission.

Kissan Platforms would be set up in Sialkot, Lahore, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha, DG Khan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Kasur, Mianwali, Sadiqabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Rajanpur, RahimYar Khan and Gujranwala etc.

Sources further said that farmers engaged in tunnel farming could also avail the facility for selling their produce in model markets. Work on the plan would soon be initiated in Punjab,sources added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Man Gujrat Kasur Sargodha Sadiqabad Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Chakwal Jhelum Mianwali Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sanad, Emirates Airlines sign MoU during Dubai Air ..

11 minutes ago

World Philosophy Day to be marked tomorrow

6 minutes ago

UN chief calls for green, clean development in Afr ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says to Fo ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel T ..

26 minutes ago

China releases 30-meter-resolution global forest c ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.