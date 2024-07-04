"Kissan Sahulat Centers" established to facilitate farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) “Kissan Sahulat Centres” have been established in district, Sahiwal to provide maximum facilitates to farmers for developing agriculture sector as the sector is backbone of the country’s economy.

The spokesperson of agriculture department said that under the directions of Punjab government, pesticides would be provided to the farmers for cultivation of cotton to boost the crop’s production.

Pesticides would be available at the centers on 15% discount rate, he added.

APP/mjm