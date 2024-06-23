Kissan Sahulat Centres To Be Operational By First Of July
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department will establish "Kissan Sahulat Centres" at tehsil level to provide inputs on subsidized prices to farmers in order to strengthen agriculture sector.
Official sources told on Sunday that the Kissan Sahulat Centres would be operational by first of July.
They told the technical staff of different companies will guide the farmers for proper utilization of inputs, adding that the role of private sector would also be very important at the centres. In Punjab, cotton is cultivated nearly 3.5 million acres and the government is ambitious to achieve 26 maund cotton per acre. All possible resources will be employed to achieve the targets, the sources said.
